Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 2.25 cr

"Kumarghat PS of Tripura's Unakoti district seized 1,500 kg of Cannabis packed in 60 packets with a market value of approx. Rs 2 crore, said the police. A Lorry has been detained at the Beth Cherra area of the National Highway-8, at Kumarghat. On seeing the naka checking, the driver of the Assam registered Lorry fled, and the police seized a staggering 1,500 kilogrammes of cannabis from the truck, valued at Rs 2.25 crore," said an official.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:32 IST
Tripura police seized Cannabis worth Rs. 2.25 crore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Police on Sunday seized cannabis weighing 1,500 kg worth Rs 2.25 crore in Tripura. The incident happened in the Beth Cherra area of the National Highway-8, at Kumarghat Naka checking. Drugs were recovered upon inspection of a truck whose driver had fled from the scene after seeing the naka checking.

"Kumarghat PS of Tripura's Unakoti district seized 1,500 kg of Cannabis packed in 60 packets with a market value of approx. Rs 2 crore, said the police. A Lorry has been detained at the Beth Cherra area of the National Highway-8, at Kumarghat. On seeing the naka checking, the driver of the Assam registered Lorry fled, and the police seized a staggering 1,500 kilogrammes of cannabis from the truck, valued at Rs 2.25 crore," said an official. "No individuals were apprehended, and police are currently making efforts to track down and arrest the smuggler responsible for this illegal operation," said Kanta Jahangir, SP Unakoti. (ANI)

