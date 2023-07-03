Left Menu

IMD issues yellow alert for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:33 IST
IMD issues yellow alert for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in a few places in the districts of Odisha.

"Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul." IMD prediction for July 3 from 8:30 am. For July 3 from 8:30 am to 8:30 am of July 4, IMD predicts "thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh. Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nawarangapur."

On July 4, from 8:30 am to 8:30 am of July 5, the IMD predicts a "thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir. Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada." From July 5, 8:30 am to 8:30 am on July 6, IMD forecast Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangapur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Cuttack.

From July 6, 8:30 am to 8:30 am on July 7, IMD forecasted "Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that Tamil Nadu will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in several districts in the next 4 days.

According to the IMD, a gyre zonal circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and also due to the variation in speed of the westerly wind Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places in the coming days. "On July 3, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranippet, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry districts", the IMD said in a statement.

The statement further said that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 4. Light rainfall has been predicted in the Delhi-National Capital Region over the next two-three days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days, as per India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

