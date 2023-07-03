Left Menu

EU considers Russian bank concession to safeguard Black Sea grain deal - FT

This will be aimed at safeguarding the Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food to global markets, FT said. The plan, which was proposed by Moscow through negotiations brokered by the UN, would allow the bank to create a subsidiary to handle payments related to grain exports, FT said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 09:40 IST
EU considers Russian bank concession to safeguard Black Sea grain deal - FT
The European Union is considering a proposal to allow a Russian bank under sanctions to carve-out a subsidiary that would reconnect to the global financial network, as a sop to Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Monday. This will be aimed at safeguarding the Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food to global markets, FT said.

The plan, which was proposed by Moscow through negotiations brokered by the UN, would allow the bank to create a subsidiary to handle payments related to grain exports, FT said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The new entity would be permitted to use the global Swift financial messaging system, which was closed to the largest Russian banks following the Ukraine invasion last year.

