J&K Police deny "totally fabricated" allegations of lathicharge on Amarnath yatris

"A video is circulating on social media wherein its alleged that police did lathicharge on yatries. However the news is totally fabricated and baseless, " Ganderbal Police said in an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 09:50 IST
Amarnath Yatris at Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district . Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has refuted allegations that they used lathi-charge on Amarnath yatris and termed it as "totally fabricated" and "baseless." "A video is circulating on social media wherein its alleged that police did lathicharge on yatries. However the news is totally fabricated and baseless, " Ganderbal Police said in an official statement.

The statement went on to say that, in accordance with the already-issued and widely publicised traffic advisory, no yatri or tourist vehicle would be permitted to move after the cut-off time (i.e. when ROP is withdrawn), and will instead be accommodated in the closest designated safe location for the safety and security of the travellers and yatris. It said that "while this cutoff was being imposed, some persons blocked the National Highway and insisted on allowing them to go further."

Meanwhile, while they were halted by the J&K Police, an ambulance that was transporting a critically ill patient was also stopped by them but considering the situation, the Police personnel cleared the way for the ambulance, the statement read. The official press release also stated that some individuals with vested interests were attempting to damage the reputation of the Police by spreading false information.

Additionally, it stated that such news portals will be subject to legal action. "As a tradition Police have been welcoming the yatris with open arms and are committed to their safety and security and the question of misbehaviour does not arise," said the press note.

The annual Amarnath Yatra with the first batch of pilgrims began on Saturday from the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The 62-day pilgrimage will undertake a 12-km journey from the base camp to the holy cave shrine located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet. (ANI)

