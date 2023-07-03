Left Menu

China stocks rise on policy support hopes

China stocks rose on Monday amid hopes of more policy easing after the country's central bank said it would implement prudent monetary policy in a "precise and forceful manner" to support economic growth and employment.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.3% by the lunch recess.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 2.2%. ** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will make better use of aggregate and structural policy tools to stabilise growth, employment, effectively support domestic demand, it said on Friday.

** "(The) PBOC pledged to intensify countercyclical adjustment to support domestic demand, boost consumption and build a virtuous circle of economic growth," said Goldman Sachs in a note. "We continue to expect a 25bp RRR cut and a 10bp additional policy interest rate cut in the rest of the year to facilitate economic growth." ** China's factory activity slowed in June as the Caixin manufacturing survey showed a dip to 50.5, from 50.9 in May. That slightly beat market forecasts of 50.2, but still underlined the weakening trend seen in other surveys.

** Tourism stocks jumped more than 4%, automobiles climbed 3.7%, while shares in consumer staples, energy added 1.8% each. ** Investors are closely watching the development of China-U.S. relations as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials on a broad range of issues.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong advanced 3.2%.

