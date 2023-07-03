Kuwait's KIPIC puts out fire at al-Zour refinery

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) put out a fire at the al-Zour refinery without any reported injuries, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refinery is back to work normally, with production and export operations continuing, Abdullah Fahad Shabib Al-Ajmi added. "The fire broke out in Unit No. 12 and we need a thorough investigation to find out the cause.", he said.

