M&M June passenger vehicle sales up 21 pc at 32,588 units

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday reported a 21 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 32,588 units in June 2023, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 26,880 units of passenger vehicles in June 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Domestic sales of utility vehicles were at 32,585 units last month, as against 26,620 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 22 per cent, it added.

''With strong demand for the SUV portfolio, we have continued our growth trend with domestic sales of 32,585 units and 22 per cent growth in June,'' M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He, however, said SUV volumes were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end.

''The constraints on semiconductor related parts like air bag ECU continued during the month too,'' Nakra said.

Sales of three-wheelers, including electric 3Ws, were at 6,377 units, as compared to 4,008 units in June 2022, a growth of 59 per cent, the company said.

