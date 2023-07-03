India's coal output grows 8.40 pc to 222.93 MT

Left Menu

Indias total coal production rose 8.40 per cent to 222.93 million tonne MT in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.The countrys overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.Captive mines others registered a growth of 4.74 per cent to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97 per cent to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's total coal production rose 8.40 per cent to 222.93 million tonne (MT) in April-June 2023-24, an official statement said on Monday.

The country's overall coal output was 205.65 MT in the year-ago quarter, the Ministry of Coal said.

Captive mines /others registered a growth of 4.74 per cent to 30.48 MT in Q1 FY24, from 29.10 MT in Q1 FY23.

The cumulative coal dispatch grew 6.97 per cent to 239.69 MT in Q1 this fiscal compared to 224.08 MT in Q1 of FY23. The total coal stock, as of June 30, 2023, surged 37.62 per cent to 107.15 MT (provisional) from 77.86 MT a year ago. ''This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet the rising demand for coal,'' the ministry said.

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded 9.85 per cent growth, with production reaching 175.35 MT in Q1 FY24 compared to 159.63 MT a year ago.

India will not face any coal shortage this year, even during the monsoon, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

