HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT): 1236 PEGULA SURVIVES DAVIS SCARE

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula overcame a second-set wobble to beat compatriot Lauren Davis 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round. 1234 LOCAL HOPE DART KNOCKED OUT

France's Diane Parry dealt Briton Harriet Dart a second set bagel en route to a 6-7(4) 6-0 6-4 comeback win. READ MORE

1159 RUSSIANS RUBLEV, KUDERMETOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a clinical 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell in one hour 33 minutes.

Rublev's 12th seeded compatriot Veronika Kudermetova moved past Estonia's Kaia Kanepi with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win. 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.

