Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 18.7 pc at 80,737 in Jun

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Monday reported an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales at 80,737 units in June.

The company had sold 68,018 units in June 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in a statement.

SIMPL, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Devashish Handa said the June sales growth reflected robust demand in domestic and overseas markets.

