Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 18.7 pc at 80,737 in Jun
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:25 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Monday reported an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales at 80,737 units in June.
The company had sold 68,018 units in June 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in a statement.
SIMPL, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Devashish Handa said the June sales growth reflected robust demand in domestic and overseas markets.
