Religious scholars ask Kashmiri Muslims to follow path of the Prophet Muhammad

Ulemas or religious scholars have asked the Kashmiri Muslims to follow the path of the Prophet Muhammad, who has always preferred peace over violence and promoted amity and brotherhood at all cost. They participated in a seminar titled "Ulema's Responsibility in the Safety of the Country" organised by Jammu & Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) in Srinagar.

The seminar was attended by various religious scholars from different states of India which included Molana Syed Saayim Mahdi, Molana Mirza Yasoob Abbas, Syed Hussain Mahdi Razvi, Syed Hussain Mahdi Razvi and others. In the seminar Molana Syed Saayim Mahdi, a religious scholar said that the sole responsibility of Ulema (Islamic scholar) is to postulate factual, authentic, conceptual and contextual interpretation of the Quran and the Hadith to the Muslims for building prosperous and peaceful country, preventing spread of radicalization and extremism that not only blemish Muslims psychologically, economically and socially, but also defame the true image of Islam- the religion of peace and harmony.

He urged the Ulemas to regularly address the evils in society in their interactions with the people. Addressing the huge gathering in the seminar, Molana Mirza Yasoob Abbas, a religious scholar said that the in these indignant times, prominent and admired Ulemas should guide Muslims to adopt pathways of patience, consistency and optimism; and prevent them from the perilous ways of extremism and radicalisation that have no space in the Islam because it is the religion of moderate path, peace and prosperity. "Muslims must not believe in anything and everything that is broadcasted over social media. Ullemas have to remind people that they have to be careful when they are on social media. Provocative and negative narratives against the country shall not be spread further to fulfill the evil designs of our enemies'', he said.

Syed Hussain Mahdi Razvi, another religious scholar while addressing said that the onus falls on the Ulemas and better-educated Muslims to explore and do research before believing anything shared over social media. Only this can prevent the expansion of extremism and radicalisation. The Spread of radicalisation has various negative aspects in India which combined with radical speeches by the Ulemas lead to the creation of violent situations. Ulemas shall resist propagating anything that is detrimental to national security as it has a fallout on the community. We have witnessed the death of thousands in J&K due to the spread of hateful narratives.

He further stressed that the Ulemas have to take rational steps to reinterpret the Quranic Verses and the Hadith to address various issues faced by Muslims and protect them from anti-Islamic extremist organizations that use selective excerpts from radical speeches of the Ulemas and compel the innocent Muslims to follow the wrong path for their own malafide gains. Molana Mustafa Ali Khan Faiz, a religious scholar while addressing the invitees said that the youth of today will inherit the nation tomorrow. If youth do not become involved in making our nation better, they may not receive a nation worth inheriting. He further stressed that the nation built by today's youth will be the nation they pass along to their own children, the young people of today must protect and defend our country's greatness and work to make it even better.

Ashok Kumar Pandit Karihaloo, a religious scholar and a social activist while addressing the gathering said that Kashmiris wish to live in peace and we must collectively pick up peaceful life to ensure that no more Kashmiris are killed by their kiths n Kins and fellow natives. Kashmir calls for peace and sustainable inclusive development for the betterment of future generations. He further said that there is a dire need for an honest Intra-Communities dialogue to once again build mutual trust, amity and brotherhood between all the sections to reinforce and consolidate the idea of Insaniyat and our proud Kashmiriyat that has been imperilled over the past three decades.

The initiatives for building mutual trust, confidence and amity between the minority communities and the majority are the need of the hour and such initiatives are in the interests of Kashmiriyat and deserve all-out support. All those who yield any influence shall make people adopt peace & harmony and shun violence & hatred. Molana Syed Muhammad Aslam Rizvi, a religious scholar said that unfortunately, some anti-national elements have taken an undue advantage of the platform of social media rather fearlessly in Kashmir for sustaining terror, radicalization, and violence in Kashmir. The continued efforts of Islamabad to radicalize the youth in Kashmir using social media is a challenge that not only the armed forces and police must rise to meet, but we as responsible members of the society have also to undertake.

For a long time now, these anti-national elements have been using social media to develop false narratives to radically modify the opinions of Kashmiris in a bid to disrupt stability and peace. Kashmiri youth is being influenced to radicalize themselves by continuously exploiting social media platforms to their advantage, Ulemas need to confront such propaganda and convey the correct narratives to the youths of the nation. Addressing the Ulemas, large gatherings of people and intellectuals, Chairman of JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi stressed that peace and development have returned to the valley after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He said that our neighboring country has now resorted to large-scale peddling of drugs to degenerate our youths of Jammu and Kashmir. Narcotics, a new weapon to finance terrorism within the Valley is the "biggest challenge". As a consequence, the Kashmir Valley is slowly becoming a drug hub in Northern India, having more than 67,000 drug abusers, of which 90 percent are heroin addicts, and using more than 33,000 syringes daily. The Kashmiri society needs to have an internal introspection and take a serious look at this narco-terrorism.

He further stressed that Kashmir's elders and religious scholars through the platforms of mosques & Imambargah need to get involved in this war against drugs and guide our youth to engage meaningfully and participate in the spate of developmental activities undertaken by the National and Union Territory Government following the abrogation of Article 370. Few resolutions were adopted at the seminar. It concluded that Kashmiris are sick of death and destruction unleashed by radical elements. They wish to live in peace and promote peaceful life thereby ensuring no more Kashmiris are killed by their kiths and fellow natives. Kashmir calls for peace and sustainable inclusive development for the betterment of future generations and hence Ulemas have a greater role to play.

"Resolved that the Ulemas of India will make every effort to inculcate patriotism and love for country among the youth of Kashmir. The Ulemas will start an honest initiative for building mutual trust, confidence and amity between the minority communities and the majority. Such initiatives are in the interests of Kashmiriyat and deserve all-out support. Further, a nation belongs to not only one person, but all, and that we must work towards community good", said a resolution. The scholars agreed that neighboring Pakistan has used religion as a tool to radicalise Muslims for disrupting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Resolved unanimously that Ulemas should guide the Muslim community to adopt pathways of patience, consistency and optimism; and prevent them from the perilous ways of extremism and radicalisation that have no space in Islam because it is the religion of moderate path, peace and prosperity. Muslims must not believe in anything and everything that is broadcasted over social media. Ulema should also postulate factual, authentic, conceptual and contextual interpretations of the Quran and the Hadith to the Muslims for building a prosperous and peaceful country, preventing the spread of radicalization and extremism that not only blemish Muslims psychologically, economically and socially, but also defame the true image of Islam-the religion of peace and harmony.

A resolution said, unfortunately, Pakistan has taken undue advantage of the platform of social media rather fearlessly in Kashmir for sustaining terror, radicalization, and violence in Kashmir. Terrorists nurtured by Pakistan release propaganda videos on social media depicting barbaric, inhumane, and sadistic behavior toward humans. The continued efforts of Islamabad to radicalize the youth in Kashmir using social media is a challenge that the armed forces and police must rise to meet. Resolved unanimously that ulemas will encourage the youth of Kashmir to use social media in a proper way for promoting human rights, democracy and peace in the society.

Further, Ulemas will guard the people against the negative impact of social media, which ought to be used in the correct manner for creative or productive purposes so that it is progressive to mankind and society at large, rather than regressive. The religious scholars believed that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is at an all-time low in Jammu and Kashmir, three years after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. With arms and terror infiltration becoming Page 3 difficult, Pakistan has now resorted to peddling drugs to degenerate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Narcotics, Pakistan's new weapon to finance terrorism within the Valley, has been dubbed the biggest challenge", the resolution said. Resolved that Ulemas (Religious Scholars) through mosques need to get involved in the war against drugs and guide the youth to engage meaningfully with the spate of developmental activities undertaken by the National and Union Territory Government following the abrogation of Article 370. They will also spread awareness among people about drug abuse and illegal drug trade in India particularly Kashmir. It will be an expression of determination toward the goal of achieving a drug-free society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)