SC notice to Delhi Police on Amanatullah Khan's appeal against listing him as 'bad character'

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Commissioner of Police on an appeal filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the opening of history sheet against him by Delhi Police in March last year declaring him as a 'bad character'.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:09 IST
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Commissioner of Police on an appeal filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the opening of a history sheet against him by Delhi Police in March last year declaring him as a 'bad character'. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Delhi police in the matter and sought its response.

The apex court was hearing Khan's appeal against a Delhi High Court's January order. Khan, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) who represents the Okhla constituency of Delhi, moved the top court against the High Court order which upheld the decision of the Delhi Police to list him as a 'bad character.'

Before the High Court he had sought direction to quash the history sheet on the grounds that it was issued in violation of the Punjab Police Rules. The High Court, however, while dismissing his plea had stated that it was apparent from the record that the authorities followed the rules.

Khan has pointed out that he is neither a convict nor a proclaimed offender. However, as an elected representative and a mass leader who takes up the causes of the down-trodden, the petitioner has had run-ins with the Delhi police, he added. (ANI)

