The incident occurred on MG road in the city on June 30. The woman was talking over the phone while walking on the road and in the meantime the accused snatched the phone from her hand and she fell on the road.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:36 IST
MP: Two, including minor held in connection with snatching phone from woman on road in Indore
Sub Inspector Shailendra Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons, including a minor, were arrested in connection with snatching a phone from a woman walking on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Monday. The incident occurred on MG road in the city on June 30. The woman was talking over the phone while walking on the road and in the meantime the accused snatched the phone from her hand and fled away from the spot. During this, the woman fell on the road.

A CCTV video of the incident has also come to fore in which the accused can be seen snatching the phone from her hand. Later, she lodged a complaint to the police. Sub Inspector (SI) of Tukoganj police station, Shailendra Agarwal told ANI, "The incident occurred on June 30, in front of Treasure Island Mall located on MG Road in the city. The woman named Priyanshi was walking while having a conversation over her phone. During this, two people arrived on a bike, snatched the mobile from her hand and ran away."

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) into the matter and started the investigation, Agarwal said. During investigation, the police checked the CCTV cameras and arrested both the accused, Chetan (19) and the minor accused (16), residents of Shipra locality in the district. The police also recovered the bike used in the crime, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

