Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:20 IST
Lupin gets USFDA approval for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray
Representative Image Image Credit: lupin.com
  • Country:
  • United States

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Cyanocobalamin nasal spray.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray of strength 500 mcg/spray (one spray per device), Lupin said in a statement.

Cyanocobalamin nasal spray is used to maintain normal vitamin B12 blood levels in patients with pernicious anaemia.

''This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Somerset facility in the US,'' the company added.

Cyanocobalamin nasal spray had estimated annual sales of USD 69 million in the US, Lupin said, citing IQVIA MAT March 2023 data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023