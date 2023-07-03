Left Menu

Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry the grass on Centre Court after rain delay

After the rain came down and the Centre Court roof was closed, groundskeepers at Wimbledon brought out the leaf blowers.Several workers using the hand-held machines paced up and down the hallowed grass in the All England Clubs main stadium to dry the ground from the sudden shower that disrupted play on all courts.Novak Djokovic, the defending champion who was playing Pedro Cachin in the stadium at the time the rain started, clapped when he saw the workers emerge with their leaf blowers.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:50 IST
Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry the grass on Centre Court after rain delay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After the rain came down and the Centre Court roof was closed, groundskeepers at Wimbledon brought out the leaf blowers.

Several workers using the hand-held machines paced up and down the hallowed grass in the All England Club's main stadium to dry the ground from the sudden shower that disrupted play on all courts.

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion who was playing Pedro Cachin in the stadium at the time the rain started, clapped when he saw the workers emerge with their leaf blowers. He had been trying to dry the grass on his own, waving his white towel over some spots that seemed to be particularly soaked.

Djokovic joked with a fan who playfully waved a towel to help: “ Yes, blow, blow. Blow the air. We need everybody's help. '' The delay lasted more than an hour, with Djokovic in the lead after winning the first set 6-3. The roof, installed over Centre Court in 2009, was reopened before play resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023