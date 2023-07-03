Left Menu

Russian rouble strengthens after last week's slump to over 15-month low

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. "The rouble is trying to correctively strengthen," said Alor Broker in a note, expecting traders to lock in profits after the currency slid more than 5% last week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:50 IST
The rouble strengthened on Monday after domestic political concerns had pushed the Russian currency to a more than 15-month low against the dollar late last week. By 1506 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 88.98. It had hit 89.77 late on Friday, its weakest point since late March, 2022.

It gained 0.9% to trade at 96.94 versus the euro and firmed 0.8% against the yuan to 12.24 . Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

"The rouble is trying to correctively strengthen," said Alor Broker in a note, expecting traders to lock in profits after the currency slid more than 5% last week. The rouble lost more than 9% in June and is down around 20% so far this year, one of the world's worst performers.

Russia's currency is unlikely to find much room to strengthen over the coming 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts and economists expecting the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $75.80 a barrel, moving higher after Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporters, deepened oil output cuts on Monday.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 990.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 0.1% at 2,795.8 points.

The owner of CarMoney, a Russian company specialising in secured car loans, launched a direct listing on the Moscow Exchange on Monday in a capital raise that valued the company at around 6.3 billion roubles ($70.5 million). ($1 = 89.3625 roubles)

