Torrent Power implements pilot project for blending green hydrogen with natural gas

Torrent Power on Monday said it is working on a pilot project for blending green hydrogen with natural gas in the city gas distribution (CGD) network.

The pilot project underway in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to complete in 8 months, the company said in a statement.

''Torrent Power is implementing a green hydrogen pilot project for blending in the CGD network. The pilot project based on alkaline electrolyser will blend 2.5 per cent green hydrogen (GH2) into CGD network, marking an important milestone in the company's foray into GH2 business in India,'' it said.

GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water powered by renewable sources. Its blending with the existing natural gas supply allows for a gradual transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix.

Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector, with a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission and distribution.

