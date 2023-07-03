Left Menu

South African exports to BRICS partner Russia dropped after Ukraine war

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:12 IST
South African exports to BRICS partner Russia dropped after Ukraine war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's exports to its BRICS partner Russia dropped by a third last year following the sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on Moscow in the wake of the Ukraine war, according to official figures released here.

Russia has always been South Africa's smallest trading partner in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) bloc, but its exports to Russia decreased from R6.1 billion in 2021 to R4.6 billion last year.

The sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on Russia have had a devastating effect on the South Africa economy and the rest of the continent, especially in supplies of wheat and oil as well as its related products, with huge price increases leaving consumers embattled.

South Africa has remained steadfast in its stance of neutrality in the war, despite pressure from the US and others.

The South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) figures showed that in 2022 China led exports from South Africa at 9.4% of the country's exports, followed by India with 4.5%, Brazil at 0.4% and Russia at only 0.2%.

Economist Helmo Preuss, providing detailed analysis of the trade figures in the daily The Star, said the supply chain disruptions due to the Ukraine war had led to South African exports to Russia suffering declines, especially in mineral products, which saw a drop to only R119 million from over a billion rand in 2021.

But although exports to Russia dropped sharply, South Africa’s imports from there remained fairly stable at around R9.2 billion.

South Africa’s imports from BRICS partners continued to be dominated by China with a 20.2% share, while India’s share was 7.2%. Brazil had a 1.4% share and Russia managed only a 0.5% share.

While most of the 23 categories of imports from Russia showed a decline in 2022 relative to 2021, an increase in eight categories stabilised the annual percentage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023