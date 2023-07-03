Punjab CM Mann hands over cheques to kin of cops who died during duty

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques worth Rs 2 crore to the next of kin of the cops who had attained martyrdom while performing their duty or due to accidental deaths along with Rs 12 lakh (Rs 4 lakh each) for educating their children. The Chief Minister handed over the cheque worth Rs 1 crore to the family of ASI Sanjeev Kumar who had attained martyrdom in the line of duty at Jalandhar and cheques worth Rs 50 lakh each to the next of kin of ASI Parnam Singh and ASI Gurlal Singh, who lost their lives during accidental deaths.

It may be recalled ASI Sanjeev Kumar was killed after a Balero vehicle banged into him when he was checking the vehicles during the movement of a highly threatened VVIP in Jalandhar. Likewise, ASIs Parnam Singh and Gurlal Singh lost their lives due to accidental deaths, the release stated. Interacting with the families, the Chief Minister said that the state government is with these families in this hour of crisis.

He said that this initiative is in recognition of the immense contribution of the cops while discharging their duty and maintaining law and order in the state. CM Mann said that the state government is duty-bound to help the families of these brave hearts and ensure their well-being.

The Chief Minister said that financial assistance to the family of these cops is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of the soldiers (from the Armed forces, paramilitary and Police) and their families. He hoped that this humble initiative by the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on the one hand and securing their future on the other. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for the well-being of the cops and their families.

Meanwhile, the family of the cops also profusely thanked the Chief Minister for safeguarding their interests. They lauded Bhagwant Mann for this noble initiative which will play a key role in securing their future. On the occasion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, Special DGP Ishwar Singh and others were also present. (ANI)

