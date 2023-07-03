Left Menu

Senco IPO price band at Rs 301-317 per share

It will be offloading its stake by 8-9 per cent in this issue, Senco managing director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.Another PE fund sponsored by the Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India which has invested Rs 75 crore in the Kolkata-based jewellery retailer last year is not offloading any stake, he said.Out of Rs 270 crore, the company proposes to use Rs 196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.The Kolkata-based firm has 140 showrooms across 13 states.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:04 IST
Senco IPO price band at Rs 301-317 per share
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery retail major Senco Gold Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 301 to Rs 317 for its Rs 405 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on July 4, the company said on Monday.

The initial share sale will conclude on July 6 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 3, according to the Red Herring Prospectus.

The bids have to be made for a minimum of 47 shares of Rs 10 each and multiples thereof.

The Senco IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 270 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 135 crore by selling shareholder – SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, the RHP said.

At present, SAIF Partners has a 19.23 per cent stake in the jewellery retail chain. It will be offloading its stake by 8-9 per cent in this issue, Senco managing director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.

Another PE fund sponsored by the Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India which has invested Rs 75 crore in the Kolkata-based jewellery retailer last year is not offloading any stake, he said.

Out of Rs 270 crore, the company proposes to use Rs 196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm has 140 showrooms across 13 states. A total 63 per cent of them is located in West Bengal. It also sells its products through various online platforms, besides wholesale exports of its jewellery primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.

Sen said the company said the fund garnered from the IPO will help fuel growth. ''The company has been opening five to six stores every year''.

IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Late in the evening, Senco stated that it had finalised the allocation of 38,32,807 equity shares to 21 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 317 per share. The company raised Rs 121.49 crore from the anchor portion of the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

