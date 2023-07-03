Condition of NCP is same as Shiv Sena now: Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday compared the condition of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with that of Shiv Sena and said that both parties are in the same situation now. "Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Dy CM Ajit Pawar came to meet Devendra Fadnavis today. CM Eknath Shinde will take the final call regarding the portfolios of the 9 MLAs who took oath yesterday. People do not believe what Sanjay Raut says. The condition of NCP is the same as that of Shiv Sena now", Minister Mahajan said.

Notably, on Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his eight party colleagues joined the cabinet of BJP-led Eknath Shinde's camp Shiv Sena. Last year, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and his 40 supporters broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's camp and established the government with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated his claim that Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a day ago would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified".

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut said while talking to ANI. NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year and has ramifications for national politics.

Ajit Pawar, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, claimed all MLAs are with him. "We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24-year old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Former union minister Praful Patel was also with him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)