PM Modi holds fruitful meeting with Council of Ministers, exchanges views on policy-related issues

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues," PM Modi tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:31 IST
PM Modi holds fruitful meeting with Council of Ministers, exchanges views on policy-related issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/PM Modi's twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Pragati Maidan Convention Centre and said that the meeting was fruitful. "A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, the Council of Ministers were seen leaving from the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre. Sources said some ministries are likely to present a report of various central schemes and their implementation. They said meetings of the Council of Ministers have seen such discussions in the past.

The government is preparing agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament which is set to begin on July 20. The opposition is likely to raise the issue of UCC to corner the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BL Santosh and BJP's National President JP Nadda last week. The BJP, for the first time, will hold region-wise meetings of the three zones- the eastern, northern and southern - on July 6, 7, and 8.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

