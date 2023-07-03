Lt Gen Sanjay Malik assumes command of 101 Area in Meghalaya's Shillong

Left Menu

"101 Area is responsible for providing logistic support to all the formations and units that are deployed in the entire North East Region," the release stated.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:59 IST
Lt Gen Sanjay Malik on Monday assumed the command of the Indian Army's 101 Area in Meghalaya's Shillong. "101 Area is responsible for providing logistic support to all the formations and units that are deployed in the entire North East Region," the release stated.

The release further stated, "Sanjay Malik was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in June 1988. He has distinguished himself in various courses and has attended the DSSC Wellington, Higher Command Course, Mhow and the prestigious National Defence College Course at Delhi." In a career spanning over 35 years, the General officer has had wide exposure to various command, staff and instructional appointments. The officer commanded an Engineer Regiment in Western Theatre and was Chief Engineer of a Strike Corps followed by a Zone, the release said.

Moreover, before assuming command of 101 area he was the Chief Engineer at South Western Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

