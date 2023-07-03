Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Health Ministry's Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting in Delhi

Promotion and increased use of Hindi help us in communicating with a common national voice despite our wide diversity, stated Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya during his address at the meeting of Hindi Salahkar Samiti in Delhi. According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Mandaviya said that it is important to understand the primacy of the national language.

"It provides a platform for our expression and also provides a bridge for national oneness and unit. We may use our regional languages but we should respect Hindi as the national language. Let us all use Hindi as a language that helps us in shaping our national character", he said. Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the various activities being done at the Ministry level to promote the use of Hindi in official work.

The Minister emphasized the need for Ministries to use Hindi in their official work and said, "Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is resolute in its commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted upon it by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, to propagate the official language Hindi and accomplish the goals outlined in the annual program. The ministry recognizes Hindi as a symbol of our national and cultural unity, reflecting our collective nationalism." Bharati Pravin Pawar, MOS(HFW) stated that the Hindi language is both sweet and easy and its promotion should be encouraged not only because it is part of our tradition and heritage but also to connect with people in a better way.

MOS (HFW) SP Baghel also urged everyone to progressively increase the usage of Hindi in official work. He stressed better awareness and promotion of the use of Hindi among the officers. Various suggestions and inputs were also offered by the dignitaries present at the meet to promote progressively higher use of Hindi in various activities of the Ministry. . suggested naming of medicines of all branches - allopathy, homoeopathy and ayurveda - in Hindi especially in the Hindi-speaking belt.

He also proposed that doctors be encouraged to prescribe medicines in Hindi. This, he argued will both help people and promote the use of Hindi. also stated that the use of Hindi for official purposes should be enhanced so that people feel proud to speak in Hindi and in order to counter the impression that only English is a modern language. highlighted the need for ensuring that all the administrative work in the ministries is carried out in Hindi. Other members suggested organizing such meetings across India, encouraging people to speak in Hindi with a sense of pride.

SP Singh Baghel and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare were also present on the occasion. Hindi Salahkar Samiti is a committee constituted in each Ministry of the Central Government to promote official work in Hindi, with a provision to hold at least two meetings in a year.

Anil Agarwal, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ghulam Ali, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Prataprao Jadhav, a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) were present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Dept. of Health Research and DG ICMR, Sudhansh Pant, Officer on Special Duty, Health Ministry, Roli Singh, AS & MD (NHM), Health Ministry, Jaideep Kumar Mishra, AS & FA, Health Ministry, Rajiv Manjhi, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS (New Delhi), senior officials of the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)