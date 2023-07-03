"Illegally set up bunkers on hill, valley would be pulled down": Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday stated that all bunkers illegally established up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down thereby creating posts for security forces at hilltops for better control of the situation in the state. The Chief Minister was briefing the media persons at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday evening.

Regarding the arrival of monsoon, Manipur CM said, "The need to take up agricultural activities on time, around 2000 security personnel including Manipur Rifles and IRB had been mobilised for additional deployment at places adjoining the hill areas, where agricultural works are being taken up. The security personnel deployed would guard and prevent disturbances caused to farmers of both communities by armed miscreants." He reiterated that central forces had also been deployed at the places earlier.

He continued and said that all bunkers illegally set up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down and Army along with paramilitary forces would be set up at hilltops for better control of the prevailing situation and added that drone surveys would also be conducted round the clock, with a central monitoring headquarters to monitor the situation and for reinforcement if necessary. Asserting that there is information on people with possession of illegal arms roaming around in both hill and valley areas, he informed that a mass frisking would be started.

As the law-and-order situation is improving, he further appealed to the public to return the snatched arms and ammunition, before legal actions are taken up. The Chief Minister further informed that the Government had decided to reopen schools from July 5, 2023, for classes 1 to 8.

Meanwhile, for classes 9 to 12, classes will be started once the construction of prefabricated houses is completed and the displaced people taking shelters at different relief camps are relocated, he added. Maintaining that the Government would uphold the people's trust, he assured that the Government would do nothing which could distort the integrity and administrative system of the State and would always work in the interest of the people.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of the civil society organisations of different communities towards bringing peace and harmony to the State. He also appreciated the contribution of womenfolk towards saving the integrity of the State and towards restoring peace. Biren further appreciated the decision to lift the blockade at National Highway No 2. Appealing to the public for further cooperation on the State Government's effort to restore peace and tranquillity in the State, he expressed the need to make a better state for our future generation.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Shri Thokchom Satyabrata, Ministers and MLAs also attended the press conference among others. (ANI)

