Youth Cong protests over Manipur violence, demands resignation of CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered behind the IYC office in central Delhi, carrying banners that read ''Mukhyamantri isteefa do'' (Submit your resignation, chief minister).

Security was beefed up near the IYC office and several protesters were detained by the police.

IYC national president Srinivas B V lashed out at the Centre and alleged that the ''BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed'' and that President's rule should be imposed in the state.

''The BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed at the earliest. Chief Minister N Biren Singh should tender his resignation. Even the Prime Minister is still silent on the matter,'' Srinivas alleged.

Earlier, the IYC had urged the Centre to seize arms from all militant groups in Manipur, replace Singh and enhance the relief package for the affected people.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, more than 120 people have died and over 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

