West Bengal panchayat polls: 485 CAPF companies deployed today

In preparation for the upcoming panchayat polls on July 8, an additional 485 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in West Bengal on Monday. This increases the total number of CAPF companies deployed in the state to 822. Earlier, 315 companies and then again, 22 companies of CAPF were deployed in the state. On Sunday, Central security forces carried out a route march in West Bengal's East Medinipur district.

West Bengal has witnessed several instances of violence during the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls and thereafter. One incident involved the alleged hurling of crude bombs at a Block Development Office (BDO) in Ahmadpur, Birbhum district. The State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier made a requisition to the Ministry of Home Affairs asking for the deployment of central forces in the state.

This came after the High Court order that had asked the SEC to deploy central forces in the state, similar to or more than that deployed in the 2013 panchayat polls in Bengal. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order on the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for the panchayat elections, dismissing a plea by the state government challenging the high court order.

Reacting to the top court's stand on the issue, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that forcing the state to deploy central forces is a "conspiracy of the Opposition". "Central force is not at all our headache. We are ready to face them. Only in West Bengal, there can't be a central force. This is the conspiracy of the Opposition. Out of 61,000 booths, there is trouble only in 4-5 booths created by the Opposition. But the people of West Bengal will vote in favour of TMC," Kunal Ghosh said while talking to ANI.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Calcutta High Court ruling regarding the deployment of central paramilitary forces in the state within the next 48 hours. Speaking to ANI, Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari had said, "The decision will end political violence in Bengal and restore democracy. The village panchayat will conduct these elections in a democratic and peaceful manner. It is a good judgement".

The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11. The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

