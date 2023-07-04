Mexico's mining industry could lure in less investment in 2023
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 02:50 IST
Investments in Mexico's mining industry could drop 1% in 2023 from the year before, according to a report published by the country's mining chamber on Monday.
The industry could bring in investments worth $5.211 billion in 2023, according to the report.
