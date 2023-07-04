China says IAEA report not a "pass" for Japan's radioactive water discharge

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report cannot be a "pass" for Japan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, China's embassy in Japan said on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

The IAEA report would not be able to prove the legitimacy and legality of Japan's water discharge or exempt Japan from its ethical responsibilities, the embassy said at a press conference.

