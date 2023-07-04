Left Menu

Delhi Police tightens security arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi Traffic Police has made adequate security arrangements in view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra that commences on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:19 IST
Delhi Police tightens security arrangements ahead of Kanwar Yatra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Traffic Police has made adequate security arrangements in view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra that commences on Tuesday. The Yatra that culminates on July 15 is expected to see 15-20 lakh devotees travelling through Delhi. While many Kanwariyas (devotees) are expected to reach Delhi, some of them will travel to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders.

"The devotees carrying 'kanwars' (a bamboo or pole with two baskets slung at each end) will pass through below Apsara Border, Bhopura Border, Maharajpur Border among others," said Delhi Police. In another development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the devotees of Shiva coming to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand in Kanwar Yatra.

The state government has made effective arrangements for the ease of travel of Shiva and Ganga devotees. Dhami said that a separate budget was arranged by the state government for the smooth functioning of the Kanwar Yatra. Efforts have been made by the state government to provide all possible facilities to the devotees.

Chief Minister Dhami said that a record number of devotees are coming to Chardham and Kanwar this year in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. So far, more than 35 lakh registered devotees have come for Chardham Darshan. The Chief Minister said that the responsibility has been assigned to the Principal Secretary at the government level for smooth functioning of the arrangements.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship God with that water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

