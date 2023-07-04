Left Menu

Class 9 girl jumps to death in Delhi's Dwarka, blames study on suicide note

A suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased mentioned not wanting to study and other suicidal thoughts, said the Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST
Class 9 girl jumps to death in Delhi's Dwarka, blames study on suicide note
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16 of Delhi, police said on Monday. As per information, the deceased is a Class 9 student.

According to Delhi Police, at 05.35 am an information regarding the jumping of a girl from a building in Sector 16 Dwarka was received at Police Station Dwarka North, investigation reveals that a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the ground floor.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

