Class 9 girl jumps to death in Delhi's Dwarka, blames study on suicide note

A 14-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16 of Delhi, police said on Monday. As per information, the deceased is a Class 9 student.

A suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased mentioned not wanting to study and other suicidal thoughts, said the Delhi Police. According to Delhi Police, at 05.35 am an information regarding the jumping of a girl from a building in Sector 16 Dwarka was received at Police Station Dwarka North, investigation reveals that a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the ground floor.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)