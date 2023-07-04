Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out at a showroom in Jhansi, 4 people dead

Four people died in the fire incident at Sipri Bazar, said the Police.

04-07-2023
UP: Fire breaks out at a showroom in Jhansi, 4 people dead
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Jhansi's Sipri Bazar area. The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said an official.

Fire tenders are present on the spot, said an official. Four people died in the fire incident at Sipri Bazar, said the Police.

The documentation process for all recovered bodies will be done in the night itself. Right now, the police are present on the spot, and shops are being re-checked, said Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

