"Will challenge in court": Kejriwal Govt after Delhi LG terminated 400 private employees

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments, the AAP-led Delhi government, in a statement issued on Monday, said that they would challenge the decision in court. LG Saxena on Monday terminated the service of 400 private individuals engaged in various departments of the Delhi government, citing that these individuals were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.

"The LG is hell-bent on completely destroying Delhi. He chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government. No principles of natural justice were followed when the LG took this decision," said the statement. "Not even a single show cause notice was issued, and no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged in court," it further added.

"LG does not have the power to do so. He is acting illegally and against the Constitution. His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse the Delhi government so that the people of Delhi suffer," it said. "These fellows were from top colleges and universities such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge, etc. and were doing excellent work in various departments. They were all hired following due process and administrative norms," it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments. These private persons were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority. The appointments of these persons also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC/ST/OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Services Department found that several of such engaged private persons did not even fulfil the eligibility criteria of educational qualification and work experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts. The concerned administrative departments also did not verify the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases.

The Lieutenant Governor accepted the proposal of the Services Department that all Delhi Government Departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies under their administrative control, immediately terminate engagements of these private persons, wherein the LG's or the competent authority's approval has not been obtained. However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval.

Services Department had compiled the information received from 23 Departments that have engaged such private persons as specialists. It was observed that the provisions of Reservations for SC/ST/OBC prescribed by the DoPT for reservation in temporary appointments lasting for 45 days or more have also not been followed in these engagements. (ANI)

