Left Menu

"Will challenge in court": Kejriwal Govt after Delhi LG terminated 400 private employees

LG Saxena on Monday terminated the service of 400 private individuals engaged in various departments of the Delhi government, citing that these individuals were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:27 IST
"Will challenge in court": Kejriwal Govt after Delhi LG terminated 400 private employees
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments, the AAP-led Delhi government, in a statement issued on Monday, said that they would challenge the decision in court. LG Saxena on Monday terminated the service of 400 private individuals engaged in various departments of the Delhi government, citing that these individuals were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.

"The LG is hell-bent on completely destroying Delhi. He chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government. No principles of natural justice were followed when the LG took this decision," said the statement. "Not even a single show cause notice was issued, and no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged in court," it further added.

"LG does not have the power to do so. He is acting illegally and against the Constitution. His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse the Delhi government so that the people of Delhi suffer," it said. "These fellows were from top colleges and universities such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge, etc. and were doing excellent work in various departments. They were all hired following due process and administrative norms," it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments. These private persons were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority. The appointments of these persons also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC/ST/OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Services Department found that several of such engaged private persons did not even fulfil the eligibility criteria of educational qualification and work experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts. The concerned administrative departments also did not verify the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases.

The Lieutenant Governor accepted the proposal of the Services Department that all Delhi Government Departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies under their administrative control, immediately terminate engagements of these private persons, wherein the LG's or the competent authority's approval has not been obtained. However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval.

Services Department had compiled the information received from 23 Departments that have engaged such private persons as specialists. It was observed that the provisions of Reservations for SC/ST/OBC prescribed by the DoPT for reservation in temporary appointments lasting for 45 days or more have also not been followed in these engagements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023