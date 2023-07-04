Left Menu

Uttarakhand UCC draft ready, likely template for central law: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the raging debate over the implementation of the Uniform civil code in the country, it is learnt that the Uttarakhand Civil Code Draft will likely be the template for the Centre's law, sources said. According to sources, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late Monday night regarding the UCC.

The Chairperson of Uttarakhand UCC Drafting Committee Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was also present in the meeting, they said. Dhami on Sunday said that soon the UCC expert committee examining the subject will submit the draft.

"As per the promise made to the state's people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!" he tweeted earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the UCC brought it back to the spotlight. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

