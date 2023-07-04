Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Free medical camps set up in J-K's Ramban

Facilities like free medicines, ambulance service and testing facilities are available round the clock to the Yatris.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:28 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Free medical camps set up in J-K's Ramban
A medical camp set up at Ramban for Amarnath Yatris (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramban district administration has set up free medical camps from Nashri to Banihal for Amarnath Yatris along the National Highway 44. As many as 19 medical camps have been set up in Langars (a communal free kitchen), Yatri Niwas and other lodgements, Nodal Officer, Health Dr Opinder Singh told ANI.

Facilities like free medicines, ambulance service and testing facilities are available round the clock to the Yatris. "Free medical facilities are being provided round the clock to the Yatris. Our medical staff is available in every Langer. Serious patients are being referred to the district hospital Ramban," Dr Singh said.

Security officers, langar managers, workers and tourists are also being provided free medical facilities, he said. Yatris hailed the administration for making the arrangements.

Balvinder Singh, a Yatri from Punjab, said, "The arrangements have been made up to the mark. I had a medical checkup on one of my ears. Medicines are provided free of cost here. I am satisfied with the treatment." Camp Director, Dr Sushant Mahajan said, "Many facilities are being provided to the Yatris. Beds have been set up here for patients, and ECG machines have also been installed. Medicines are being provided free of cost".

Vinay Kumar, another Yatri said, "I had a skin cut. It was washed and attended to by a doctor. Besides, I got my sugar test done free of cost. I expressed my gratitude to the doctors". The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from Baltal base camp in Jammu Kashmir's Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

