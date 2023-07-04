Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary UP's Maharajganj
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.
Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.
It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.
The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Villagers
- Chuak
- Uttar
- Barwa
- Sonadi
- Pushp Kumar K
- Sohagi
- Divisional Forest Officer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
8 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh
Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons edge out Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh by 26-25
Uttarakhand: "All the states should implement UCC", says CM Dhami
Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured