Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.

It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.

