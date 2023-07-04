Yoga camp organised for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at Jammu Base camp

A Yoga camp was organised for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at Jammu Base camp to help them during the yatra. The Yoga sessions are being organised by the Department of Ayush, Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Ramban district administration has set up free medical camps from Nashri to Banihal for Amarnath Yatris along the National Highway 44. As many as 19 medical camps have been set up in Langars (a communal free kitchen), Yatri Niwas and other lodgements, Nodal Officer, Health Dr Opinder Singh told ANI.

Facilities like free medicines, ambulance service and testing facilities are available round the clock to the Yatris. Earlier, Additional Director General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh on Sunday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and took stock of security at the transit camp in the Banihal area and en-route national highway in the district for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The main aim of the visit was to conduct an on-the-spot review of the security arrangements planned by the district administration concerned for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the two-month-long yatra, said an official statement. "During the security review, threadbare discussions were held on various security elements at different places of deployment i.e. Langer security, Lodgment centres security, route deployment, ROP and area domination etc, from Udhampur to Jawhar Tunnel," said the statement.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from Baltal base camp in Jammu Kashmir's Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. The pilgrims will undertake a 12-km journey from the base camp to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet.

The first batch of pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Friday for Amarnath Yatra 2023. Baltal, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage and the other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)

