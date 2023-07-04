"Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the next 25 years of India's Independence is going to be "Kartvya Kaal" as the country is giving top priority to its "kartavya" (duties). "India is giving top priority to its Kartavya. The next 25 years of Independence are going to be our Kartavya Kaal. Moving forward towards the goal of 100 years of independence, we have named our 'Amrit Kaal' as 'Kartavya Kaal'.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering through video conferencing after inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi of Andhra Pradesh. "I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country. There is also the guidance of spiritual values in our duties and there are resolutions for the future. There is development and legacy in this," PM Modi said.

"The country is getting a premier think tank in the form of the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre. The centre has a feel of spirituality as well as an aura of modernity. It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur," the PM said. He further said that the centre will become a centre for spiritual conferences and academic programmes.

"Experts from across the world, from different fields, will come together here. I expect that the youth will get a huge help from this centre," he added. The inauguration ceremony took place at 10:30 am and witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

According to a release, the Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi. Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony, the release stated.

It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life. The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation, it added. (ANI)

