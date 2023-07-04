Left Menu

Maha: 3 workers injured in fire at industrial unit in Palghar

Three workers were injured, including two seriously as they received about 50 per cent burns, the fire official said. All the three were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:58 IST
Maha: 3 workers injured in fire at industrial unit in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three workers were injured after a ''major'' fire broke out at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted at around 9.30 pm on Monday in the unit located in the Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in suburban Boisar, fire officer Vaibhav Tandel told PTI.

Some storage tanks containing light density oil in the unit exploded due to the fire, he said.

The explosion triggered panic in the area, as per eyewitnesses. Three workers were injured, including two seriously as they received about 50 per cent burns, the fire official said. All the three were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 1.30 am on Tuesday, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

A probe was also being conducted to ascertain if any manufacturing activity was going on in the unit at the time of the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

