Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police have seized a large number of cattle heads from an oil tanker in the Sonapur area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to police, the police team of Guwahati East police district on Monday received source information that, one oil tanker bearing registration number AS-05C-1655 carrying cattle illegally and atrociously from Dhemaji side to Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

"Accordingly, the truck was intercepted on National Highway 37 at Sonapur, fly over and recovered 25 numbers of live cattle (Cow) and 11 numbers of dead cattle from the truck. Police also apprehended the truck driver namely Guljar Hussain and Aijul Ali. They were carrying the cattle without any valid documents. Necessary formalities are being done," Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said. (ANI)

