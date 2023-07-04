Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

The holy month of 'Sawan' (Shravan) has commenced, and with great enthusiasm, a large number of devotees were seen visiting temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Tuesday after bathing at 'Sangam' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Prayagraj is one of the biggest pilgrimages for the Hindus as the water from the banks of River Ganga, where Lord Brahma performed 10 Ahwamedh Yagya, is considered very sacred.

"Sawan has started. There is Dashashwameca Ghat and the Kanwariyas, performing Kanwar Yatra take this water to reach Lord Shiva's temple. Some people go to Banaras, some go to Vaidhnath. There are so many people that sometimes the forces find it difficult to control them," said Gopal Tyagi, a sadhu. Devotees looked very enthusiastic on the auspicious day.

"We took a bath here and now and then will go to Mankeshwar Dham," Sajan, a devotee said. Devotees thronged lord Shiva's temples across the state.

They also offered prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya on the first day of 'Sawan' month. In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple.

In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago. July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

According to the Hindu Calendar, an extra month is added every three years when the Sun changes its zodiac sign or transits from one zodiac to another. This transit is also known as Sankranti.

As a result, there are 12 Sankranti in a solar year, and the month with no Sankranti is termed Malmas or Adhikmas. Typically, no auspicious or new tasks or rituals are performed during this month. Malmas will begin on July 18, 2023, and end on August 16, 2023, this year. This year, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will continue till August 31.

Additionally, the Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees who are termed Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the River Ganga and then worship the God with that water. (ANI)

