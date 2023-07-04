Left Menu

South Korea minister says import ban on Fukushima food to remain in place

04-07-2023
Chung Hwang-keun

South Korea's Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun said on Tuesday the country will not lift a ban on Japanese food products from the area around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant until public concern over contamination is eased.

Because that ban will keep any affected items out, "there is no need to worry about agricultural products," Chung said in an interview with Reuters.

The remark came as Japan is set to receive a report from a U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday approving its plan to release treated water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.

