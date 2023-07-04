Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary and said that he taught the whole world the lesson of fearlessness.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary and said that he taught the whole world the lesson of fearlessness. "He (Swami Vivekananda) taught the whole world the lesson of fearlessness, showed the path of compassion, and taught brotherhood!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi

"Respectful salutations and tributes to the great spiritual master, Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary," he added in the tweet. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to Twitter and paid tribute. He said that Swami Vivekananda made Indian civilization and culture famous all over the world.

"Millions of salutes to Swami Vivekananda, the great thinker and source of inspiration for the youth, who made Indian civilization and culture famous all over the world," Kharge tweeted in Hindi. In his tweet, he gave excerpts from Vivekananda's speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, USA, which, he said, is very relevant even today. "On his death anniversary. Some excerpts from his historic speech given in the year 1893 at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, USA, which is very relevant even today. 'Communalism, bigotry and its dreadful descendant dogma have long held the earth in its grip. They have filled the earth with violence. How many times has this earth turned red with blood? So many civilizations have been destroyed and don't know how many countries have been destroyed. Had it not been for these terrible demons, today's human society would have been far more advanced, but now their time is over. I sincerely hope that the conch shell of this convention today will destroy all dogmas, all forms of affliction, whether by sword or pen and all ill-will among men," Kharge tweeted.

Swami Vivekananda introduced the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and yoga to the Western world. He became popular in the Western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and the founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and brought it to the status of major world religion in the late 19th century. Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12 is also observed as National Youth Day in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023