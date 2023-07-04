Left Menu

Elderly woman killed in big-cat attack in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:00 IST
Elderly woman killed in big-cat attack in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Dhaurahra forest range of the North Kheri forest division in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Ramkali, a resident of Ramnagar Bagha village located within the Dhaurahra kotwali limits, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), North Kheri, Saureesh Sahai confirmed the incident and told PTI that ''forest officials have been rushed to the spot to ascertain if the big cat was a leopard or a tiger''.

However, local forest officials, after examining the pugmark of the animal on the spot, said it was a leopard.

Leopard movement is quite frequent in the Dhaurahra area.

The elderly woman was sleeping in her hutment adjacent to her field when the big cat attacked her and grabbed her by the neck, the officials said.

Her son Rame shouted for help and the animal ran away. However, the woman was killed on the spot.

The officials said the body will be sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after the report comes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023