Court extends judicial custody of Atiq Ahmad's three killers till July 14

Judicial custody of the three accused assailants who allegedly gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed has been extended till July 14. The three accused--Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Prayagraj pm Monday via video conferencing where their judicial custody was extended.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

The Uttar Pradesh government o Sunday filed a status report in the Supreme Court in connection with Atiq Ahmed's death case and apprised the top court that police reforms and modernisation measures are underway and handcuffing instructions issued to prevent the easy escape of hardened criminals. Uttar Pradesh has informed the Supreme Court that its police department has undergone a comprehensive modernization process. This includes the acquisition of medium-sized prison vans, drones, body-worn cameras, post-mortem kits, full-body protectors for women, radio equipment, security equipment, ATS-related equipment, and various vehicles. These acquisitions have been made possible through grants approved by both the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The State informed the apex court that a chargesheet has been filed in connection with the matter concerned. The state government has given instructions to follow the witness protection scheme. Handcuffing instructions have also been issued to prevent the easy escape of hardened criminals, the state government informed the top court. UP government also informed the SC that the state is taking all steps to implement the letter and spirit of Justice (Retd.) BS Chauhan's recommendations in the Commission of Inquiry Report. It also said that the government is looking into security lapses, leaving no stone unturned.

The state in the report that it is also inquiring into security lapses that may have led to the 3 attackers getting through the police cordon and firing at Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. On the basis of prima facie reports from the relevant ACPS, 4 of the police officers present on the scene and the SHO of PS Shahganj, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have been suspended pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings. (ANI)

