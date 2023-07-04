Left Menu

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch increases price of paneer by Rs 25 per kilogram

The Manch sells about 40,000 litres of milk daily.This increase has been done keeping in mind the increase in prices of animal fodder and feed.There are 6,000 families associated with this institution, whose sustenance is derived from milk and cheese, he added.Kamdhenu Sanstha supplies milk, curd and paneer in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Shimla and Chandigarh areas.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:13 IST
Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch increases price of paneer by Rs 25 per kilogram

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch which sells cow milk and related milk products has increased the price of paneer by Rs 25 per kilogram.

From Tuesday onwards, consumers would have to pay Rs 400 per kg for Kamdhenu paneer and the packet of 200 grams paneer would now cost Rs 80, an increase of Rs 5.

President of Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch, Nanak Singh said the organization has increased the prices keeping in mind the interest of milk producing families and to reduce losses. The Manch sells about 40,000 litres of milk daily.

This increase has been done keeping in mind the increase in prices of animal fodder and feed.

There are 6,000 families associated with this institution, whose sustenance is derived from milk and cheese, he added.

Kamdhenu Sanstha supplies milk, curd and paneer in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Shimla and Chandigarh areas. Earlier in February, the Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch had increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023