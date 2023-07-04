Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch increases price of paneer by Rs 25 per kilogram

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch which sells cow milk and related milk products has increased the price of paneer by Rs 25 per kilogram.

From Tuesday onwards, consumers would have to pay Rs 400 per kg for Kamdhenu paneer and the packet of 200 grams paneer would now cost Rs 80, an increase of Rs 5.

President of Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch, Nanak Singh said the organization has increased the prices keeping in mind the interest of milk producing families and to reduce losses. The Manch sells about 40,000 litres of milk daily.

This increase has been done keeping in mind the increase in prices of animal fodder and feed.

There are 6,000 families associated with this institution, whose sustenance is derived from milk and cheese, he added.

Kamdhenu Sanstha supplies milk, curd and paneer in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Shimla and Chandigarh areas. Earlier in February, the Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch had increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

