IFFCO to procure 2,500 agri-drones; launches campaign to train 5k rural entrepreneurs to promote use of nano fertilisers

IFFCO to procure 2,500 agri-drones; launches campaign to train 5k rural entrepreneurs to promote use of nano fertilisers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To promote use of nano fertilisers across the country, leading cooperative IFFCO will procure 2,500 agri-drones and train 5,000-odd rural entrepreneurs as part of its national campaign launched on Tuesday.

Already, IFFCO has signed an agreement for procurement of the drones -- to be used for spraying of its products nano urea and nano di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) -- in a phased manner.

Along with drones, the cooperative will also procure 2,500 electric three- wheelers (loader types) to carry drones to farmers' fields, IFFCO said in a statement.

''The technical specifications of agri-drones being procured by IFFCO for spray of nano fertilisers are in accordance with the industry standards,'' IFFCO said.

It is expected that one agri-drone would be able to cover 20 acres per day for spraying IFFCO nano fertilizers and bio-stimulants like Sagarika, Agro-chemicals etc with backup, it said.

IoTechWorld Avigation, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, General Aeronautics and Paras Aerospace are some of the leading agri-drone manufacturers in the country.

IFFCO will also procure 2,500 electric three-wheelers (loader type) to carry the drone to farmers' field along with nano fertilisers and associated utilities.

These EV 3-wheelers are environment friendly, the cooperative said, adding this will also support recently launched scheme PM-PRANAM that aims to reduce chemical fertilisers and promote alternative fertilisers.

To train people to use these drones in villages, IFFCO has initiated a nationwide campaign under which 5,000 rural entrepreneurs will be trained for spraying nano fertilisers using drones.

IFFCO has also ordered tractor-mounted boom sprayers; HTP power prayers with gun, static/portable sprayer; niyo sprayers for foliar application of nano fertiliser.

Nano fertilisers are applied on various crops through foliar application using agricultural sprayers and drones, the cooperative added.

IFFCO has invested in various agri-technologies including nanotechnology-based fertilizers, promotion of agri-drones, rural e-commerce, digitally enabling farmers and farms, Internet of Things (IoT) etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

