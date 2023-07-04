Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging mandatory uniforms for auto rickshaw, taxi drivers

The plea stated that labelling drivers by way of uniform violated fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition challenging mandatory uniforms for auto rickshaws and taxi drivers. The plea stated that labeling drivers by way of uniform violated fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order and decided to dismiss the petition on Tuesday. Earlier, the court had sought responses of all respondents including Delhi Police on the plea claiming that heavy challans of up to Rs 20,000 were being imposed on drivers in the national capital for not wearing uniforms.

The plea stated that there is complete disharmony between the NCT and Transport Department. The petition was moved by Chalak Shakti, a drivers' union for Auto and Taxi, who stated that the uniforms restricted their individuality and self-expression as well as amounted to an additional expense that forces a driver to cut corners on keeping himself hygienic and thus posed a health risk to passengers.

It further stated that well-known metropolitan cities such as London, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai did not prescribe any uniforms for taxi drivers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

