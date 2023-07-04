Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang
55 in the afternoon epicentered at Arunachala Pradesh's Changlang at a depth of 61 km.
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Tuesday. A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12:55 in the afternoon epicentered at Arunachala Pradesh's Changlang at a depth of 61 km.
There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 12:55:34 IST, Lat: 26.62 & Long: 96.09, Depth: 61 Km, Location: 136km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Earlier on May 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked the region. (ANI)
