Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath performs Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple as Shrawan begins

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Groakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first day of Shrawan month on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 14:21 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath performs Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple as Shrawan begins
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Groakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first day of Shrawan month on Tuesday. The CM also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

CM Yogi offered bilva patra, lotus flower etc to Lord Shiva and performed Rudrabhishek with milk and seasonal fruit juice at the Shakti Peeth located on the first floor of his residence at Gorakhnath temple. The chief priest of the Math, Acharya Ramanuja Tripathi and other Acharyas completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek by chanting the mahamantras.

After Rudrabhishek, CM Yogi performed Havan and Aarti amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and wished the people of the state a healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful life. In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period. According to the Hindu Calendar, an extra month is added every three years when the Sun changes its zodiac sign or transits from one zodiac to another.

This transit is also known as Sankranti. As a result, there are 12 Sankranti in a solar year, and the month with no Sankranti is termed Malmas or Adhikmas. Typically, no auspicious or new tasks or rituals are performed during this month. Malmas will begin on July 18, 2023, and end on August 16, 2023, this year.This year, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will continue till August 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023