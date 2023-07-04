CM Yogi Adityanath performs Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple as Shrawan begins

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Groakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first day of Shrawan month on Tuesday. The CM also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

CM Yogi offered bilva patra, lotus flower etc to Lord Shiva and performed Rudrabhishek with milk and seasonal fruit juice at the Shakti Peeth located on the first floor of his residence at Gorakhnath temple. The chief priest of the Math, Acharya Ramanuja Tripathi and other Acharyas completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek by chanting the mahamantras.

After Rudrabhishek, CM Yogi performed Havan and Aarti amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and wished the people of the state a healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful life. In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period. According to the Hindu Calendar, an extra month is added every three years when the Sun changes its zodiac sign or transits from one zodiac to another.

This transit is also known as Sankranti. As a result, there are 12 Sankranti in a solar year, and the month with no Sankranti is termed Malmas or Adhikmas. Typically, no auspicious or new tasks or rituals are performed during this month. Malmas will begin on July 18, 2023, and end on August 16, 2023, this year.This year, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will continue till August 31. (ANI)

